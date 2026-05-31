The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,533 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 7,386 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings in Home Depot were worth $79,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Silphium Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Silphium Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,544 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 107,438 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $43,533,000 after purchasing an additional 40,232 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,240,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $426,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 108,306 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $37,268,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on HD shares. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $310.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on HD

Home Depot Stock Down 1.2%

HD stock opened at $317.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $324.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.76. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.10 and a 52-week high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.02 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

More Home Depot News

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Home Depot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Home Depot wasn't on the list.

While Home Depot currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here