The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Sold by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 70.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,232 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 26,540 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cache Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Home Depot from $422.00 to $421.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $361.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Home Depot from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Evercore cut their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HD

Home Depot Stock Up 2.5%

NYSE:HD opened at $332.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company's fifty day moving average price is $329.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.73. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.10 and a 1-year high of $426.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's payout ratio is 66.19%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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