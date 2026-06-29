The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,311 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 54,482 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.07% of Home Depot worth $226,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Curio Wealth LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 2,178 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $348.60 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.10 and a fifty-two week high of $426.75. The company has a market capitalization of $347.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $322.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The business's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is 66.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $310.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Home Depot from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $405.00 to $310.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $422.00 to $421.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Home Depot from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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