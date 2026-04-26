The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Sold by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,963 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 10,836 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $57,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parvin Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financially Speaking Inc acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $335.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $334.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.09. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $347.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $315.31 and a twelve month high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $2.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Home Depot's payout ratio is 65.50%.

Key Headlines Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $363.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Home Depot from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $412.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $414.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

See Also

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