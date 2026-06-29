The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Sold by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,199 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 46,504 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA's holdings in Home Depot were worth $22,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $10,471,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,587 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,773,000. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 11.3% during the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $348.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $347.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.10 and a twelve month high of $426.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $322.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $409.00 to $390.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.71.

View Our Latest Report on Home Depot

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

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