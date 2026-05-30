The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Stock Holdings Decreased by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,551 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 3,370 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Constant Guidance Financial LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in Home Depot by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 35,098 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $12,077,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $317.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.10 and a 1-year high of $426.75. The company has a market cap of $316.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $324.70 and a 200-day moving average of $349.76.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $409.00 to $390.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.39.

Read Our Latest Report on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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