The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Stock Holdings Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,635,779 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 1,325,748 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.5% of Vanguard Group Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.01% of Home Depot worth $34,284,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,400,133 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $4,619,229,000 after acquiring an additional 30,739 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Home Depot by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,143,089 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $4,109,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,051 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,130,293 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $4,104,694,000 after acquiring an additional 197,211 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,181,165 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $2,504,546,000 after acquiring an additional 116,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,645,341 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $2,287,436,000 after acquiring an additional 93,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

Get Home Depot alerts: Sign Up

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $335.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $334.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $315.31 and a one year high of $426.75. The business's 50-day moving average price is $347.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. Home Depot's revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $2.33 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Key Headlines Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Truist Financial set a $424.00 target price on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Home Depot from $441.00 to $422.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore lowered their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $414.17.

Get Our Latest Report on Home Depot

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Home Depot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Home Depot wasn't on the list.

While Home Depot currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here