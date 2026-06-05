The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Stock Position Boosted by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 72.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,335 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after buying an additional 17,731 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westfuller Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida grew its position in Home Depot by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 2,178 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneco Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneco Advisors LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $310.30 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.10 and a twelve month high of $426.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $323.38 and a 200-day moving average of $348.00. The firm has a market cap of $309.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HD

Key Headlines Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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