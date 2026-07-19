The Kroger Co. $KR Shares Bought by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR - Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,728 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 27,054 shares during the period. Kroger comprises approximately 1.6% of Valley Wealth Managers Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. owned 0.06% of Kroger worth $24,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kroger from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered Kroger from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Kroger from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $72.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KR

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $58.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $76.58.

Kroger (NYSE:KR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.01). Kroger had a return on equity of 44.33% and a net margin of 0.71%.The business had revenue of $46.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Kroger's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Kroger's payout ratio is presently 91.76%.

Key Stories Impacting Kroger

Here are the key news stories impacting Kroger this week:

About Kroger

The Kroger Co NYSE: KR is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger's stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

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