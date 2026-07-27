The Kroger Co. $KR Shares Purchased by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR - Free Report) by 70.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,150 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Kroger were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the company's stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Kroger by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 56,243 shares of the company's stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 16,270 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 11.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,288 shares of the company's stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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More Kroger News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kroger this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kroger Health launched its new GLP-1 Complete Support Program , with dietitians providing guidance for patients using weight-management medications. This could strengthen Kroger’s health-services offering and create a new customer-engagement opportunity. Article Title

Kroger Health launched its new , with dietitians providing guidance for patients using weight-management medications. This could strengthen Kroger’s health-services offering and create a new customer-engagement opportunity. Positive Sentiment: A back-to-school hiring event is seeking to fill hundreds of store jobs across four states, signaling Kroger is still investing in store operations and labor coverage heading into a busy retail period. Article Title

A is seeking to fill hundreds of store jobs across four states, signaling Kroger is still investing in store operations and labor coverage heading into a busy retail period. Positive Sentiment: Kroger’s ongoing automation and robotics efforts in Columbus-area stores may support efficiency and long-term margin improvement. Article Title

Kroger Price Performance

KR stock opened at $56.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.79. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $76.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.42.

Kroger (NYSE:KR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.01). Kroger had a return on equity of 44.33% and a net margin of 0.71%.The company had revenue of $46.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $45.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Kroger's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Kroger's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $63.00 price objective on Kroger and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on Kroger and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Kroger from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $72.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on KR

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co NYSE: KR is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger's stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

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