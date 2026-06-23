The Kroger Co. $KR Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR - Free Report) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,934 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 160,602 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of Kroger worth $44,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 268.1% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Kroger in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Kroger Stock Down 1.5%

KR stock opened at $55.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.24. The company has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.43. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $55.60 and a 12-month high of $76.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Kroger (NYSE:KR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.01). Kroger had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 44.33%. The company had revenue of $46.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $45.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 6th. Guggenheim set a $71.00 target price on Kroger and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $58.00 target price on Kroger in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a $63.00 price target on Kroger and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $72.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kroger

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co NYSE: KR is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger's stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

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