The Kroger Co. $KR Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR - Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,246 shares of the company's stock after selling 34,575 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in Kroger were worth $17,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 268.1% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Kroger in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR stock opened at $62.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.57. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $58.60 and a 52 week high of $76.58. The company has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Kroger's payout ratio is presently 91.50%.

Key Stories Impacting Kroger

Here are the key news stories impacting Kroger this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on KR. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kroger from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kroger from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Kroger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $74.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kroger

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co NYSE: KR is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger's stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

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