The Mosaic Company $MOS Shares Acquired by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS - Free Report) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,978,232 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 785,057 shares during the period. Mosaic accounts for about 1.2% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Mosaic worth $71,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,123,171 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $942,477,000 after purchasing an additional 461,524 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,056,284 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $476,293,000 after purchasing an additional 251,496 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,576,151 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $436,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,883 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,186,429 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $318,585,000 after purchasing an additional 331,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,479,395 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $203,916,000 after purchasing an additional 63,822 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Mosaic from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Mosaic from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Mosaic from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Mosaic from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $27.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MOS

Mosaic Stock Up 0.1%

MOS stock opened at $23.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 184.11, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.56. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $38.23.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.93 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Mosaic's payout ratio is presently 676.92%.

Mosaic Company Profile

Mosaic Co is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company's primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

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