The Mosaic Company $MOS Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS - Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,927 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 64,687 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Mosaic worth $10,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOS. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,170,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 376,905 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 175,914 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 55.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,606,609 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $55,717,000 after purchasing an additional 574,352 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 26.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 380,138 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 79,222 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Mosaic from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $29.31.

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Mosaic Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $22.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average of $26.17.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.26). Mosaic had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Mosaic's dividend payout ratio is 52.07%.

About Mosaic

Mosaic Co is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company's primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

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