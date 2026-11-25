Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT - Free Report) by 39,711.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,934,023 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,929,165 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.21% of New York Times worth $123,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 1,191.7% during the first quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in New York Times during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in New York Times by 34.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 687 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Times in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New York Times in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NYT shares. Citigroup lowered New York Times from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Research downgraded New York Times from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings raised New York Times from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Guggenheim raised New York Times from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on New York Times from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $81.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on New York Times

New York Times Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $70.44 on Wednesday. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $58.87 and a one year high of $87.10. The business's fifty day moving average price is $68.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. New York Times had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $768.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. New York Times's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.80%.

New York Times News Summary

Here's some of the latest news about NYT:

Neutral Sentiment: The recent lineup includes investigative and political reporting, including coverage of Alice Huang’s ties to the Nvidia controversy, alongside extensive sports, culture, and other news. These stories may support reader engagement, but the articles provide no figures on subscriptions, advertising, or other financial impact. From Chinese Factory Town to the Nvidia Scandal: The Rise of Alice Huang

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company is a media organization best known for publishing The New York Times, a newspaper founded in 1851. Based in New York City, the company produces journalism on U.S. and international news, politics, business, culture, science and other subjects. Its offerings include print and digital news, games, cooking content, product reviews through Wirecutter, and sports journalism through The Athletic. The company serves readers in the United States and around the world through its digital platforms and print publications.

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