State Street Corp lessened its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT - Free Report) by 53.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,672,206 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,400,156 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.90% of New York Times worth $297,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in New York Times by 1,191.7% during the first quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Times in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company's stock.

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New York Times Price Performance

NYT stock opened at $71.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.24. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $58.87 and a 1 year high of $87.10.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $768.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $767.21 million. New York Times had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company's revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. New York Times's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research set a $82.00 price objective on shares of New York Times in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on New York Times from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered New York Times from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. UBS Group set a $82.00 price target on New York Times in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded New York Times from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $81.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on New York Times

Key New York Times News

Investors following NYT have been watching these news items:

Neutral Sentiment: The coverage is primarily editorial content, including Thanksgiving NFL reporting from The Athletic and news about tariffs and other current events. That reflects the breadth of NYT’s news products but provides no evidence of a change in readership or revenue. Eagles vs. Cowboys live updates Trump’s Latest Tariffs Revive Focus on Pressuring China

The coverage is primarily editorial content, including Thanksgiving NFL reporting from The Athletic and news about tariffs and other current events. That reflects the breadth of NYT’s news products but provides no evidence of a change in readership or revenue. Neutral Sentiment: A report on a judge blocking the F.C.C. from targeting Disney’s local ABC licenses concerns Disney, not NYT, and does not identify a direct impact on The New York Times Company. Judge Blocks F.C.C. From Targeting Disney’s Local ABC Licenses

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company is a global media organization best known for The New York Times, its news and journalism publication. Founded in 1851 and headquartered in New York City, the company publishes news and analysis across its website, mobile apps and print editions, serving readers in the United States and around the world. Its offerings also include The Athletic, a sports news and analysis platform; NYT Cooking, a food and recipe service; Games, a collection of puzzles; and Wirecutter, which provides product recommendations.

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