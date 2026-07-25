The New York Times Company $NYT Stock Position Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT - Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,756,180 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 465,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.70% of New York Times worth $230,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company's stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its position in New York Times by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the company's stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in New York Times by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company's stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in New York Times by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 687 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in New York Times by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,944 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at New York Times

In related news, EVP William Bardeen sold 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $320,819.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,496. This trade represents a 22.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 9,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $693,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,821.14. This represents a 24.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 17,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,920 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting New York Times

Here are the key news stories impacting New York Times this week:

Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported that a U.S. judge will weigh subpoenas involving New York Times journalists who reported on Trump’s Qatari-donated Air Force One, a reminder that the paper remains at the center of major political coverage and legal attention. That kind of high-profile journalism can support subscriber engagement and reinforce the brand. Article Title

Reuters reported that a U.S. judge will weigh subpoenas involving journalists who reported on Trump’s Qatari-donated Air Force One, a reminder that the paper remains at the center of major political coverage and legal attention. That kind of high-profile journalism can support subscriber engagement and reinforce the brand. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent New York Times articles focused on major global and U.S. issues, including Iran, tariffs, interest rates, measles, and public policy. These topics help drive audience traffic, but the direct financial impact on NYT is unclear. Article Title

Several recent articles focused on major global and U.S. issues, including Iran, tariffs, interest rates, measles, and public policy. These topics help drive audience traffic, but the direct financial impact on NYT is unclear. Neutral Sentiment: The company also published lifestyle, arts, sports, and feature coverage, including MLB trade-deadline analysis and entertainment pieces. These stories can support engagement, but they are not likely to materially move the stock on their own. Article Title

The company also published lifestyle, arts, sports, and feature coverage, including MLB trade-deadline analysis and entertainment pieces. These stories can support engagement, but they are not likely to materially move the stock on their own. Negative Sentiment: The broader news cycle remains dominated by war, tariffs, and economic uncertainty, which could pressure consumer sentiment and advertising conditions if the environment worsens. That is an indirect risk for media companies like NYT. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NYT shares. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded New York Times from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Barclays raised their target price on New York Times from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on New York Times from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of New York Times from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on New York Times

New York Times Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $71.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $51.03 and a 1-year high of $87.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.05.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. New York Times had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 13.18%.The company had revenue of $712.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $699.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. New York Times's payout ratio is 39.48%.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company is a publicly traded media organization best known for publishing The New York Times newspaper and operating the NYTimes.com digital platform. The company produces daily print and digital journalism covering national and international news, opinion pieces, feature stories, and multimedia content. Alongside its flagship newspaper, the firm offers a range of subscription-based services, including Times Cooking, NYT Games, podcasts and newsletters, designed to engage a broad audience of readers and advertisers.

Founded in 1851 by Henry Jarvis Raymond and George Jones, The New York Times has built a reputation for in-depth reporting and investigative journalism.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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