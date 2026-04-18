The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC - Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,212 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 15,717 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC's holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $23,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Adelphi Trust Co purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $740,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company's stock.

Get PNC alerts: Sign Up

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 2.1%

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $224.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12-month low of $148.28 and a 12-month high of $243.94.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.21 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $241.69.

Get Our Latest Report on PNC

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.88, for a total transaction of $11,544,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 554,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,970,781.12. This trade represents a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Louis Robert Cestello sold 4,279 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total transaction of $1,001,328.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,415,066.67. The trade was a 18.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,186 shares of company stock valued at $14,840,973. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting The PNC Financial Services Group this week:

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC's core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider The PNC Financial Services Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The PNC Financial Services Group wasn't on the list.

While The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here