The Progressive Corporation $PGR Position Trimmed by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR - Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,550 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in Progressive were worth $32,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,261,140 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $12,584,067,000 after buying an additional 593,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,808,762 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $6,373,474,000 after buying an additional 78,374 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,921,724 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $3,398,123,000 after buying an additional 1,217,527 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,432,549 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $2,375,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $1,836,094,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,157 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.76, for a total value of $236,907.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,152.36. The trade was a 4.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,916 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 41,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,258,000. The trade was a 12.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,230 shares of company stock valued at $3,165,817. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Progressive

Here are the key news stories impacting Progressive this week:

Progressive Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $230.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.26. The Progressive Corporation has a 1 year low of $189.20 and a 1 year high of $254.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.76.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.13. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 12.92%.The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Progressive Corporation will post 17.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Progressive's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Progressive from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays set a $247.00 target price on Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on Progressive from $331.00 to $313.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Progressive from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $238.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on Progressive

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

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