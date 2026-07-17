The Progressive Corporation $PGR Stake Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR - Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,023,558 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 67,904 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.52% of Progressive worth $599,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 44,513 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 22,915 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,836,094,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,807,068 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $411,506,000 after buying an additional 97,275 shares during the period. Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,447,000. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Progressive by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 761,587 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $173,429,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $206.14 on Friday. The Progressive Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $189.20 and a fifty-two week high of $254.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.13. Progressive had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 12.84%.The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 17.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive's dividend payout ratio is presently 2.03%.

Progressive News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Progressive this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Progressive from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $208.00 price objective on Progressive in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Evercore set a $240.00 target price on Progressive in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Progressive from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $235.05.

Read Our Latest Report on PGR

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 7,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $1,514,310.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,877,376.18. This trade represents a 23.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,916 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 41,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,258,000. The trade was a 12.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 15,230 shares of company stock worth $3,165,817 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

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