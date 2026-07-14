The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Position Increased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sherwin-Williams worth $60,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,237,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $7,529,752,000 after purchasing an additional 600,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,638,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $5,067,497,000 after purchasing an additional 364,832 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,231,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,687,498,000 after buying an additional 37,145 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,089,450,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,172,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,027,923,000 after buying an additional 291,217 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $328.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $80.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $318.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.33. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $289.86 and a 12 month high of $379.65.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 64.55%. Sherwin-Williams's revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $365.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $380.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group cut Sherwin-Williams from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $371.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $374.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

Further Reading

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