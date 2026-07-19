The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Shares Purchased by Kinsale Capital Group Inc.

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.'s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $331.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $319.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.48. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $289.86 and a 1 year high of $379.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 64.55%. The firm's revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SHW. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $380.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $374.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SHW

About Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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