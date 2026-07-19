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The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Shares Purchased by Kinsale Capital Group Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
July 19, 2026
Sherwin-Williams logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Kinsale Capital Group increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 24.4% in the first quarter, buying 3,622 additional shares and bringing its total holding to 18,450 shares worth about $5.9 million.
  • Sherwin-Williams shares were down 1.9%, with the stock opening at $331.57; the company has a market cap of $81.78 billion and remains heavily owned by institutions, which hold 77.67% of the stock.
  • The company recently beat earnings expectations, reporting $2.35 EPS on revenue of $5.67 billion, while also maintaining a quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share and issuing FY 2026 EPS guidance of 11.5 to 11.9.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.'s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $331.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $319.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.48. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $289.86 and a 1 year high of $379.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 64.55%. The firm's revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SHW. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $380.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $374.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SHW

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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