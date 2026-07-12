The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Shares Purchased by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 97.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after buying an additional 11,010 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.'s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,496,000. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 464,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $160,680,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Westview Management dba Westview Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $2,655,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 180,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $58,520,000 after buying an additional 9,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $4,805,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $334.31. 1,081,483 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,600,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $82.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $289.86 and a 12-month high of $379.65. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $318.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.24.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.08. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 64.55%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SHW. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $371.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $405.00 target price (up from $391.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank set a $380.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Sherwin-Williams from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $374.38.

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Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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