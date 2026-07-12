The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Shares Sold by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel lessened its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 5,332 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams accounts for 1.0% of Carnegie Investment Counsel's portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Carnegie Investment Counsel owned about 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $49,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.6% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 3,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the first quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 26,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $8,456,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 30.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 387,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $124,058,000 after purchasing an additional 89,873 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company's stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Sherwin-Williams from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $380.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an "overweight" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $405.00 price target (up from $391.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $374.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $334.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,081,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,526. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $82.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $318.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.24. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $289.86 and a 1-year high of $379.65.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.08. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 64.55% and a net margin of 10.86%.The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams's revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Sherwin-Williams's payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

About Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sherwin-Williams, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sherwin-Williams wasn't on the list.

While Sherwin-Williams currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here