The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 4,815 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $18,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company's stock.

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Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $334.31. 1,081,483 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,600,526. The business has a fifty day moving average of $318.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.24. The company has a market capitalization of $82.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $289.86 and a 1 year high of $379.65.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.08. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 64.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Sherwin-Williams's payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHW. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $405.00 price target (up from $391.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group cut Sherwin-Williams from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $385.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $380.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $374.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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