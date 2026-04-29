The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 3,357 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp's holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $40,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.1% during the third quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 781 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $371.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $379.08.

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Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $324.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $332.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.30. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $301.58 and a 1 year high of $379.65. The stock has a market cap of $80.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.08. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 65.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.16%.

Sherwin-Williams News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sherwin-Williams this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — EPS $2.35 (above consensus) and revenue $5.67B, driven by pricing and acquisition-related volume; the stronger-than-expected quarter supports near-term earnings visibility. PR Newswire Q1 Release

Q1 results beat expectations — EPS $2.35 (above consensus) and revenue $5.67B, driven by pricing and acquisition-related volume; the stronger-than-expected quarter supports near-term earnings visibility. Positive Sentiment: Pricing actions and the Suvinil buyout lifted sales and margins — management cited price increases as a key driver of year‑over‑year revenue growth. MSN: Sales Growth on Price Hikes

Pricing actions and the Suvinil buyout lifted sales and margins — management cited price increases as a key driver of year‑over‑year revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance reiterated (EPS $11.50–$11.90), roughly in line with Street expectations — provides guidance stability but offers limited upside surprise. PR Newswire Q1 Release

FY‑2026 guidance reiterated (EPS $11.50–$11.90), roughly in line with Street expectations — provides guidance stability but offers limited upside surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Investors can review management commentary and Q&A for color on demand trends — full earnings and call transcripts are available for detail on segment performance and margin drivers. Yahoo Finance: Q1 Transcript

Investors can review management commentary and Q&A for color on demand trends — full earnings and call transcripts are available for detail on segment performance and margin drivers. Negative Sentiment: Management warned of persistent weakness in end markets (DIY and housing-related demand) — described as “little to no recovery,” which raises concerns about volume sustainability and the need for further price increases that could pressure demand. Benzinga: Little to No Recovery

Management warned of persistent weakness in end markets (DIY and housing-related demand) — described as “little to no recovery,” which raises concerns about volume sustainability and the need for further price increases that could pressure demand. Negative Sentiment: CEO cautioned about weak DIY market and potential for continued price increases to offset inflation/energy costs — the cautious tone likely trimmed investor enthusiasm despite the beat. WSJ: Warns on Weak DIY Market

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,513 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total transaction of $915,913.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,661,101.15. This trade represents a 20.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,976 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.50, for a total transaction of $1,069,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,928,717.50. This trade represents a 35.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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