The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Stock Position Raised by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after buying an additional 10,943 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $46,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 125,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $43,536,000 after buying an additional 17,422 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 464,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $160,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Finally, Westview Management dba Westview Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $365.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $375.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 3.7%

SHW opened at $324.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $329.51 and a 200-day moving average of $337.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $301.58 and a 1-year high of $379.65.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.56 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 64.55%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,513 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total transaction of $915,913.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,101.15. The trade was a 20.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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