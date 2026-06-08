The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Acquired by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,951,417 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 561,071 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.27% of TJX Companies worth $453,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,298 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: TJX posted strong fiscal Q1 results, including 6% comparable sales growth and 29% EPS growth, and raised guidance, supporting the stock’s recent strength.

TJX posted strong fiscal Q1 results, including 6% comparable sales growth and 29% EPS growth, and raised guidance, supporting the stock’s recent strength. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive on The TJX Companies, Inc., with a consensus “Buy” view and continued praise for its growth and defensive retail appeal.

Analysts remain constructive on The TJX Companies, Inc., with a consensus “Buy” view and continued praise for its growth and defensive retail appeal. Positive Sentiment: UBS singled out TJX as a preferred consumer stock, citing its ability to grow, deliver strong returns, and exceed expectations.

UBS singled out TJX as a preferred consumer stock, citing its ability to grow, deliver strong returns, and exceed expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Recent stock gains have pushed TJX near its 52-week high, which may attract both momentum buyers and some profit-taking.

Recent stock gains have pushed TJX near its 52-week high, which may attract both momentum buyers and some profit-taking. Negative Sentiment: CEO Ernie Herrman and CFO John Klinger sold shares this week, which may weigh on sentiment even though the transactions were disclosed as routine filings.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $160.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.84 and a 200 day moving average of $155.51. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.84 and a 12 month high of $165.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The company had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $182.00 price objective (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $174.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TJX Companies

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $10,330,597.89. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 29,549 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total value of $4,652,785.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 552,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,051,761. This trade represents a 5.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 73,786 shares of company stock valued at $11,695,268 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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