The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Acquired by Osprey Private Wealth LLC

Osprey Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,378 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after buying an additional 10,143 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for about 2.7% of Osprey Private Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Osprey Private Wealth LLC's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 102.2% during the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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TJX Companies Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of TJX stock opened at $153.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $169.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.84 and a 1-year high of $165.82.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 57.70%. TJX Companies's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. TJX Companies's payout ratio is 34.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $167.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $4,828,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 479,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at $77,145,910.20. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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