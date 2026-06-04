The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,472,493 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 64,018 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.40% of TJX Companies worth $687,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,733,668 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $15,780,919,000 after purchasing an additional 771,882 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,011,104 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $4,134,174,000 after purchasing an additional 673,690 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,678,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $2,266,066,000 after purchasing an additional 630,574 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,211,975,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,391,533 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,939,435,000 after purchasing an additional 392,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial set a $190.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $182.00 price target (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $197.00 price target (up from $193.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $174.58.

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TJX Companies Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of TJX stock opened at $158.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.81 and a 200 day moving average of $155.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $174.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.62. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.84 and a twelve month high of $165.82.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.TJX Companies's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.28%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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