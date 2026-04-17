The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Stock Holdings Cut by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,204 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 7,836 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 4.8% of Hendershot Investments Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.'s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $37,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 91.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,712,226 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $970,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,458 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 120.7% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,016,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $620,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,676 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 22.1% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 9,725,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,391,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,281 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 81.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,198,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $462,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 198.8% in the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,053,266 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $296,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $4,828,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 479,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at $77,145,910.20. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $157.51 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $157.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $174.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $119.84 and a one year high of $165.82.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 9.10%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. TJX Companies's payout ratio is 34.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $184.00 target price on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TJX Companies from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $167.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TJX Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TJX Companies wasn't on the list.

While TJX Companies currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here