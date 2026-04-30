The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Stock Position Trimmed by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,334 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 13,011 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for about 5.7% of Wendell David Associates Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.'s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $56,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock opened at $156.06 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.84 and a 1 year high of $165.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $158.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.54. The firm has a market cap of $172.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.73.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 9.10%.The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. TJX Companies's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $184.00 price target on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $167.55.

View Our Latest Report on TJX Companies

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 479,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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