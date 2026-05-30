The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 771,552 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.35% of Travelers Companies worth $223,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $24,167,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 21.7% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 48,247 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $13,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $7,955,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 24.9% in the third quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 34,871 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $9,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 27.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,696 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $18,064,000 after acquiring an additional 13,957 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $311.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRV

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of TRV stock opened at $291.68 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.19 and a 1 year high of $313.12. The stock has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.50. The business's fifty day moving average is $299.12 and its 200-day moving average is $293.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 15.54%.The company had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Travelers Companies's payout ratio is 14.88%.

More Travelers Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Travelers Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: JP Morgan upgraded Travelers Companies (TRV) , adding to a generally supportive analyst backdrop and signaling improved confidence in the insurer’s outlook.

JP Morgan upgraded , adding to a generally supportive analyst backdrop and signaling improved confidence in the insurer’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler reiterated a Buy rating on Travelers Companies , reinforcing bullish sentiment from Wall Street.

Piper Sandler reiterated a rating on , reinforcing bullish sentiment from Wall Street. Positive Sentiment: The company recently raised its quarterly dividend to $1.25 per share from $1.10, which may appeal to income-focused investors and suggests continued confidence in cash flow.

The company recently raised its quarterly dividend to from $1.10, which may appeal to income-focused investors and suggests continued confidence in cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Travelers also delivered strong last-quarter results, with earnings of $7.71 per share beating estimates and revenue topping expectations, highlighting solid underwriting performance.

Travelers also delivered strong last-quarter results, with earnings of beating estimates and revenue topping expectations, highlighting solid underwriting performance. Neutral Sentiment: DOWLING & PARTN issued fiscal 2026 and 2027 EPS estimates below consensus, which may temper expectations but does not materially change the long-term story. Source

DOWLING & PARTN issued fiscal 2026 and 2027 EPS estimates below consensus, which may temper expectations but does not materially change the long-term story. Neutral Sentiment: Insider selling by EVP Michael Frederick Klein, including a 10,000-share sale, may be viewed cautiously by investors, though the sale was not large enough to clearly signal a major change in fundamentals. Source

Insider selling by EVP Michael Frederick Klein, including a 10,000-share sale, may be viewed cautiously by investors, though the sale was not large enough to clearly signal a major change in fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: The stock’s recent softness may reflect profit-taking after a strong run and a valuation that some analysts view as more balanced following its earnings beat and dividend increase.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,867 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.45, for a total transaction of $869,991.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,678.10. This trade represents a 35.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.65, for a total value of $3,076,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,882,706.25. This trade represents a 18.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 37,573 shares of company stock worth $11,504,146 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company's stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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