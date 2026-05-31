The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Stock Holdings Increased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,620 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 26,320 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden's holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $22,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1,820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $291.68 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $299.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.72. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.19 and a 52 week high of $313.12. The company has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Travelers Companies's payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $329.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $259.00 to $257.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $311.47.

Get Our Latest Report on Travelers Companies

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.65, for a total transaction of $3,076,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,125 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,882,706.25. The trade was a 18.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 6,414 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $1,956,654.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,239.50. The trade was a 51.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 37,573 shares of company stock valued at $11,504,146 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Travelers Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: JP Morgan upgraded Travelers Companies (TRV) , adding to a generally supportive analyst backdrop and signaling improved confidence in the insurer’s outlook.

JP Morgan upgraded , adding to a generally supportive analyst backdrop and signaling improved confidence in the insurer’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler reiterated a Buy rating on Travelers Companies , reinforcing bullish sentiment from Wall Street.

Piper Sandler reiterated a rating on , reinforcing bullish sentiment from Wall Street. Positive Sentiment: The company recently raised its quarterly dividend to $1.25 per share from $1.10, which may appeal to income-focused investors and suggests continued confidence in cash flow.

The company recently raised its quarterly dividend to from $1.10, which may appeal to income-focused investors and suggests continued confidence in cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Travelers also delivered strong last-quarter results, with earnings of $7.71 per share beating estimates and revenue topping expectations, highlighting solid underwriting performance.

Travelers also delivered strong last-quarter results, with earnings of beating estimates and revenue topping expectations, highlighting solid underwriting performance. Neutral Sentiment: DOWLING & PARTN issued fiscal 2026 and 2027 EPS estimates below consensus, which may temper expectations but does not materially change the long-term story. Source

DOWLING & PARTN issued fiscal 2026 and 2027 EPS estimates below consensus, which may temper expectations but does not materially change the long-term story. Neutral Sentiment: Insider selling by EVP Michael Frederick Klein, including a 10,000-share sale, may be viewed cautiously by investors, though the sale was not large enough to clearly signal a major change in fundamentals. Source

Insider selling by EVP Michael Frederick Klein, including a 10,000-share sale, may be viewed cautiously by investors, though the sale was not large enough to clearly signal a major change in fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: The stock’s recent softness may reflect profit-taking after a strong run and a valuation that some analysts view as more balanced following its earnings beat and dividend increase.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report).

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