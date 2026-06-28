The Walt Disney Company $DIS Holdings Decreased by ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,762,589 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 179,786 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 1.8% of ABN AMRO Bank N.V.'s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. owned about 0.10% of Walt Disney worth $171,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,522,860 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $969,646,000 after buying an additional 1,924,200 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,516,177 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $172,495,000 after acquiring an additional 78,914 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 96,476 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 15,243 shares in the last quarter. Xponance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 291,158 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $33,125,000 after purchasing an additional 20,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 61,677 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $98.95 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $92.18 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $102.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Phillip Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Read Our Latest Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

See Also

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