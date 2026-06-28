The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,075,860 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after acquiring an additional 106,665 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.06% of Walt Disney worth $103,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Thoma Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thoma Capital Management LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,688 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $98.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm's 50 day moving average is $102.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.18 and a 52 week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Phillip Securities raised Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $133.71.

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Walt Disney News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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