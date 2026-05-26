The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 1,539.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,800 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after buying an additional 86,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $725,219,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,019,749 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $9,391,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,706 shares during the period. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,904,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,142,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,342,154 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $18,128,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Raymond James Financial raised Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Phillip Securities raised Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.47.

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Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $103.12 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $101.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.96. The stock has a market cap of $179.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $92.18 and a one year high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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