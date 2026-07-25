The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Purchased by Cannell & Spears LLC

Cannell & Spears LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,009 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Cannell & Spears LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $36,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 17,955 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 115,759 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $14,355,000 after buying an additional 11,304 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research set a $131.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $94.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.18 and a 1-year high of $122.45. The business's fifty day moving average price is $99.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.90. The company has a market capitalization of $164.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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