The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Purchased by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 324.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,496 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after buying an additional 139,545 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 0.8% of Entropy Technologies LP's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $17,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9,060.1% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 38,135,363 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $4,338,660,000 after acquiring an additional 37,719,041 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $2,388,278,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $725,219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Walt Disney by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,876,878 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,578,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Walt Disney by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,569,185 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,429,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $129.00.

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Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $94.78 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.18 and a 1 year high of $122.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.90. The company has a market cap of $164.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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