The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,627 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 5,724 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors' holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $103.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.02. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.18 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $179.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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