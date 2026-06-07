The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,402 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 122,021 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $55,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curio Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 48.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $99.83 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.18 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.82 and a 200-day moving average of $105.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $173.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial raised Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $133.47.

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Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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