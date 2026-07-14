The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,597 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 10,752 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.'s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 16.2% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 17,955 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.8% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 115,759 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $14,355,000 after acquiring an additional 11,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Walt Disney News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $95.91 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $101.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.18 and a 12 month high of $123.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $166.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The business's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $131.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $130.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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