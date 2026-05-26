The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,202 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 22,133 shares during the quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.'s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Walt Disney by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Walt Disney Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE DIS opened at $103.12 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.18 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $101.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.96. The firm has a market cap of $179.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reissued a "mixed" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.47.

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About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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