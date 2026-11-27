State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,200 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 5,910 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $63,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 316.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "buy" rating to an "accumulate" rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist Financial set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Yorkville Ives began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $132.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.1%

DIS opened at $125.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.36. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.18 and a 1-year high of $126.28. The company has a market cap of $214.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The entertainment giant reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $25.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.16 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business's revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 171.0%. Walt Disney's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Robert Iger sold 321,694 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total transaction of $39,510,457.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 232,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,575,669.66. The trade was a 58.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 6,474 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $724,958.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 62,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,054,180.10. This trade represents a 9.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 369,852 shares of company stock valued at $45,118,506 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Walt Disney

These are some of the DIS stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Disney’s shares have climbed to their highest levels since 2022, building on stronger-than-expected quarterly results. The company also raised its dividend, reinforcing investor confidence in earnings and cash generation. Walt Disney lifts dividend on strong earnings

Disney’s shares have climbed to their highest levels since 2022, building on stronger-than-expected quarterly results. The company also raised its dividend, reinforcing investor confidence in earnings and cash generation. Positive Sentiment: A federal judge temporarily blocked the FCC from pursuing an early review of licenses for Disney-owned ABC stations, finding the network is likely to succeed in arguing the review was retaliatory. The decision eases a near-term regulatory threat, though it is not a final ruling on the underlying dispute. Judge blocks FCC early-renewal process for Disney-owned ABC stations

A federal judge temporarily blocked the FCC from pursuing an early review of licenses for Disney-owned ABC stations, finding the network is likely to succeed in arguing the review was retaliatory. The decision eases a near-term regulatory threat, though it is not a final ruling on the underlying dispute. Negative Sentiment: Valuation is a potential headwind: one analysis says the stock is near the upper end of its historical valuation range and that analysts see limited room for further gains. A downgrade from Phillip Securities also adds a cautionary signal after the rally. Disney stock closes at its highest level since April 2022

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company is a global entertainment and media company that began in 1923 as an animation studio founded by Walt and Roy Disney. It develops and distributes films, television programs and other content through brands and businesses including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, ABC and ESPN. Disney also operates streaming services, including Disney+, and provides sports programming and related content. Its experiences business includes theme parks, resorts, cruise ships and consumer products inspired by its characters and stories.

Further Reading

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