The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,709 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 6,696 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.'s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,342,154 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $18,128,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,873,646 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $9,604,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,588,604 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $4,597,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,888 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its stake in Walt Disney by 9,060.1% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 38,135,363 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $4,338,660,000 after purchasing an additional 37,719,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,388,278,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts: Sign Up

Walt Disney News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Phillip Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $98.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm's 50 day moving average is $102.80 and its 200-day moving average is $105.02. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $92.18 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Walt Disney, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walt Disney wasn't on the list.

While Walt Disney currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here