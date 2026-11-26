DRH Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,437 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after buying an additional 6,722 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 8.6% of DRH Investments Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. DRH Investments Inc.'s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 66.2% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,883 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,092,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 352,069 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $33,887,000 after acquiring an additional 28,777 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $2,818,000. Finally, First Nebraska Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Recent Walt Disney Headlines

Here are a few of the latest headlines about DIS:

Positive Sentiment: Earnings and analyst optimism: Recent gains follow Disney’s better-than-expected quarterly results; the company reported EPS of $1.77 versus a $1.67 consensus and revenue of $25.95 billion versus $25.16 billion. Reports also cite bullish analyst revisions as support for the rally. Invezz report on Disney shares

Recent gains follow Disney’s better-than-expected quarterly results; the company reported EPS of $1.77 versus a $1.67 consensus and revenue of $25.95 billion versus $25.16 billion. Reports also cite bullish analyst revisions as support for the rally. Positive Sentiment: ESPN’s upcoming Super Bowl exposure: Coverage links the stock’s momentum to ESPN’s preparations for February’s Super Bowl, which could boost attention and advertising prospects. Benzinga report on Disney’s 52-week high

Coverage links the stock’s momentum to ESPN’s preparations for February’s Super Bowl, which could boost attention and advertising prospects. Positive Sentiment: Streaming promotion and integration: Disney is promoting a discounted Disney+ and Hulu package and plans to bring Hulu into the Disney+ app. The unified experience could improve content discovery and streamline operations, although the promotional price may weigh on near-term revenue per subscriber. Yahoo Finance report on Hulu integration

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $125.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $214.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.18 and a 12 month high of $126.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The entertainment giant reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $25.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 171.0%. Walt Disney's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Walt Disney from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $132.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Walt Disney

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Paul M. Roeder sold 4,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $597,818.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,854 shares in the company, valued at $597,818.64. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Horacio E. Gutierrez sold 2,568 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $308,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,197 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,223,640. This represents a 6.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 369,852 shares of company stock valued at $45,118,506. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company is a global entertainment and media company that began in 1923 as an animation studio founded by Walt and Roy Disney. It develops and distributes films, television programs and other content through brands and businesses including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, ABC and ESPN. Disney also operates streaming services, including Disney+, and provides sports programming and related content. Its experiences business includes theme parks, resorts, cruise ships and consumer products inspired by its characters and stories.

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