The Walt Disney Company $DIS Stake Increased by Osprey Private Wealth LLC

Osprey Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,790 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after buying an additional 9,635 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.8% of Osprey Private Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Osprey Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.1% in the third quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 21.9% in the third quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 524 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a "mixed" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DIS

More Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target on Disney to $145 from $135 and reiterated a buy rating, pointing to meaningful upside after the company’s strong quarterly results. Benzinga

Citigroup raised its price target on Disney to $145 from $135 and reiterated a buy rating, pointing to meaningful upside after the company’s strong quarterly results. Positive Sentiment: Disney’s fiscal Q2 beat, with higher-than-expected EPS and revenue, is still driving bullish analyst revisions; JPMorgan, Barclays, Guggenheim, and others recently raised targets, reinforcing confidence in Disney’s earnings momentum and outlook. 247WallSt

Disney’s fiscal Q2 beat, with higher-than-expected EPS and revenue, is still driving bullish analyst revisions; JPMorgan, Barclays, Guggenheim, and others recently raised targets, reinforcing confidence in Disney’s earnings momentum and outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted improving streaming and theme-park performance under new CEO Josh D’Amaro, including continued parks strength and a longer-term push to grow Disney+ overseas and streamline the customer experience with a possible “super app.” TechCrunch

Recent coverage highlighted improving streaming and theme-park performance under new CEO Josh D’Amaro, including continued parks strength and a longer-term push to grow Disney+ overseas and streamline the customer experience with a possible “super app.” Neutral Sentiment: Disney said CFO Hugh Johnston will participate in the MoffettNathanson conference next week, which keeps management visible to investors but is not an immediate operating catalyst. Business Wire

Disney said CFO Hugh Johnston will participate in the MoffettNathanson conference next week, which keeps management visible to investors but is not an immediate operating catalyst. Negative Sentiment: ABC is escalating its fight with the FCC after the Trump administration tried to apply equal-time rules to The View; the dispute raises regulatory and political uncertainty for Disney’s media operations. Reuters

ABC is escalating its fight with the FCC after the Trump administration tried to apply equal-time rules to The View; the dispute raises regulatory and political uncertainty for Disney’s media operations. Negative Sentiment: Disney’s broader Trump-related messaging remains a legal and public-relations overhang, with reports saying the company is trying to avoid a direct confrontation while pushing back on pressure “politely.” Business Insider

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $107.89 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.18 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The company has a market cap of $187.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.87 and a 200-day moving average of $106.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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