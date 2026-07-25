The Walt Disney Company $DIS Stock Holdings Lessened by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 78.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,587 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 1,227,253 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $32,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gibbs Wealth Management raised its position in Walt Disney by 111.8% in the first quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management now owns 26,143 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,014,044 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $97,732,000 after buying an additional 304,662 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 18,871 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Walt Disney News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.1%

DIS opened at $94.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $92.18 and a fifty-two week high of $122.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.71 and a 200-day moving average of $102.90. The company has a market capitalization of $164.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The company's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Phillip Securities raised Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research set a $131.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $129.00.

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Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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