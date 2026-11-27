Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 597,916 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 677,730 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $62,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. DRH Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 97,437 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $10,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 369,620 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 11,159 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 339,880 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $35,653,000 after buying an additional 38,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 113.9% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 1,003 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $125.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $214.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.18 and a 1 year high of $126.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The entertainment giant reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $25.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.16 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Walt Disney's revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 171.0%. Walt Disney's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Iger sold 321,694 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total value of $39,510,457.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 232,663 shares in the company, valued at $28,575,669.66. The trade was a 58.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Horacio Gutierrez sold 2,568 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $308,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,197 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,223,640. This trade represents a 6.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 369,852 shares of company stock valued at $45,118,506 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Top Walt Disney Stories

Here are a few of the latest stories about DIS:

Positive Sentiment: Disney’s shares have climbed to their highest levels since 2022, building on stronger-than-expected quarterly results. The company also raised its dividend, reinforcing investor confidence in earnings and cash generation. Walt Disney lifts dividend on strong earnings

Disney’s shares have climbed to their highest levels since 2022, building on stronger-than-expected quarterly results. The company also raised its dividend, reinforcing investor confidence in earnings and cash generation. Positive Sentiment: A federal judge temporarily blocked the FCC from pursuing an early review of licenses for Disney-owned ABC stations, finding the network is likely to succeed in arguing the review was retaliatory. The decision eases a near-term regulatory threat, though it is not a final ruling on the underlying dispute. Judge blocks FCC early-renewal process for Disney-owned ABC stations

A federal judge temporarily blocked the FCC from pursuing an early review of licenses for Disney-owned ABC stations, finding the network is likely to succeed in arguing the review was retaliatory. The decision eases a near-term regulatory threat, though it is not a final ruling on the underlying dispute. Negative Sentiment: Valuation is a potential headwind: one analysis says the stock is near the upper end of its historical valuation range and that analysts see limited room for further gains. A downgrade from Phillip Securities also adds a cautionary signal after the rally. Disney stock closes at its highest level since April 2022

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Argus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $115.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $132.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company is a global entertainment and media company that began in 1923 as an animation studio founded by Walt and Roy Disney. It develops and distributes films, television programs and other content through brands and businesses including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, ABC and ESPN. Disney also operates streaming services, including Disney+, and provides sports programming and related content. Its experiences business includes theme parks, resorts, cruise ships and consumer products inspired by its characters and stories.

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