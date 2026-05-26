Themes Management Co LLC Acquires New Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Themes Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,058 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,014,431 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $25,503,685,000 after purchasing an additional 418,820 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,771,556 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $5,952,199,000 after purchasing an additional 110,134 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,913,172 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,319,905,000 after purchasing an additional 97,387 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,110,119 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,680,393,000 after purchasing an additional 28,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,780,620 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,417,997,000 after purchasing an additional 936,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total transaction of $1,044,776.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,472.04. This represents a 30.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total transaction of $6,675,632.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,248,198.50. This trade represents a 18.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on GS. Daiwa Securities Group increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. Evercore lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,075.00 to $950.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. CICC Research increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $765.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $943.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GS

Key Headlines Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.0%

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $996.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $896.71 and a 200-day moving average of $886.74. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $582.50 and a one year high of $1,005.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $294.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.12 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

See Also

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